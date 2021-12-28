Warner Bros. gave Bat-fans a special gift with a surprise trailer for The Batman. This is the third trailer for the movie, scheduled to hit theaters March 4, but the first to feature an extended look at Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman.



The clip shows The Bat and the Cat fighting and flirting, which is kind of the same thing for these two. It appears the duo will team up to take on Paul Dano’s Riddler, but honestly, no one ever really knows Selina’s plans until she wants them to know.

We also don’t know whether she will discover Batman’s true identity in the film. The reveal tends to happen on a story by story basis. It also depends on how personal their relationship gets. Based on this trailer, we would guess it gets pretty personal.

For the uninitiated, Selina Kyle is a cat burglar who often finds herself caught in Batman’s crosshairs, but of course, she likes that since the pair think of themselves as kindred spirits. Comic readers know that Selina is Bruce’s true love, as she’s the only woman who’s ever really understood his dual life.



Warner Bros. and director Matt Reeves have kept plot specifics under wraps, but we do know The Batman features Robert Pattinson’s Bruce early in his career as the Dark Knight, so he’s not quite the world’s greatest detective just yet.

In an interview with Empire, Kravitz said this is also the beginning of Selina’s journey.

“This is an origin story for Selina,” she said. “So, it’s the beginning of her figuring out who she is, beyond just someone trying to survive. I think there’s a lot of space to grow and I think we are watching her become what I’m sure will be the femme fatale.”

To prepare for the role, the actress studied martial arts, as well as cats and lions fighting.

“We watched cats and lions and how they fight,” said Kravitz, “and talked about what is actually possible when you’re my size, and Batman’s so much stronger than me. What is my skill? It’s being fast and tricky. So we did some really interesting floor work that incorporated different kinds of martial arts and capoeira and a kind of feline, dance-like movement.”

It remains to be seen how Kravitz will stack up against greats like Eartha Kitt, Halle Berry and Michelle Pfeiffer, but early clips are exciting Catwoman fans.

And just in case you’re super into the universe from the movie, HBO Max is reportedly developing two spinoff series. One focuses on Colin Farrell’s Penguin, while the other follows the Gotham City Police Department.

Plus, Warner Bros. never makes just one Batman movie, so we all know there are definitely sequels planned.

The Batman starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Paul Dano as Edward Nashton/The Riddler, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin, is scheduled for release March 4.