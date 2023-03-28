Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Entertainment

Nipsey Hussle’s Killer Forewarned Life in Prison Is 'Going To Be Hell’

'There's a greenlight on him from all the gangs,' his attorney said in court on Monday.

By
Shanelle Genai
Nipsey Hussle attends A Craft Syndicate Music Collaboration Unveiling Event on December 10, 2018 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo: Prince Williams/Wireimage (Getty Images)

Eric Holder Jr., the man convicted of first-degree murder for the killing of beloved rapper Nipsey Hussle, has a long, hard road ahead of him in prison.

In fact, the road looks so bleak that Holder’s own lawyer, Aaron Jansen, forewarned the Los Angeles court of his client’s potential fate ahead of the beginning of his sentence in a recently released video on Tuesday, per HipHopDX.

As Holder sits quietly in his orange jumpsuit, his lawyer can be heard saying, “He’s a target. There’s a green light on him from all the gangs. All the people that loved Nipsey Hussle. And so his life in prison is going to be hell...for as long as it lasts.”

As previously reported by The Root, last month, Holder Jr. was sentenced to 60 years to life in prison. The sentencing was initially postponed due to an attempt to get the conviction lessened to manslaughter or second-degree murder, which was later dismissed in December 2022. In addition to the first-degree murder charge, Holder was also convicted on two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter and two counts of assault with a firearm for shooting two other men at the scene who survived their injuries.

This year marks four years since Hussle was murdered in front of his business, The Marathon Clothing Store, in South Los Angeles. He was 33 years old. Last year, the Los Angeles Metro rail announced that they’d open a train station in honor of Neighborhood Nip. It’s located in Nipsey Hussle Square and will serve people who live in some of the oldest neighborhoods in South Central Los Angeles. Prior to that, the Victory Lap rapper was posthumously honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.