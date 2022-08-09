Despite influential Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle being murdered more than 3 years ago, his legacy is still being honored and remembered in the area in which he grew up .



Los Angeles’ Metro rail has announced that they are opening a train station in honor of Neighborhood Nip. The station is located in Nipsey Hussle square and will serve people who live in some of the oldest neighborhoods in South Central Los Angeles, according to CBS Los Angeles.

During the opening of the station, Los Angeles Councilman Marqueece Harris-Dawson said, “From Slauson and all the way to Vernon, you will see world-class pieces of art, celebrating the history and the legacy of African American people. Everybody who comes to L.A. and rides the train out of the airport is gonna see it. Is that alright?”

Hyde Park’s new Metro station dedicated to late rapper, activist Nipsey Hussle

Weeks before the opening, the alley near the site of Nipsey’s murder was voted by the Los Angeles City Council to be closed for the next year and a half due to the high crime rate in the area, according to the Los Angeles Times.

In July, the accused murderer of Nipsey, Eric Holder Jr., was found guilty of first-degree murder. Holder shot Nipsey at least ten times in the parking lot of his Marathon Clothing Store in the Crenshaw district of Los Angeles. In May 2019, he was formally charged with one count of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder. He faces a maximum sentence of life in prison.

A week after the trial, Nipsey Hussle’s girlfriend Lauryn London opened up to Angie Martinez about the lessons she’s learned about death after her boyfriend’s passing, the pure love the two of them shared and her desire to move out of Los Angeles.

While he was alive, Nipsey was a savvy and intelligent businessman as well as a talented rapper. He famously pressed 100 copies of his 2015 mixtape Mailbox Money and sold them for $1,000 apiece.

After years of releasing beloved mixtapes, in 2018 released his debut album Victory Lap which was critically acclaimed and considered one of the rapper’s best projects .