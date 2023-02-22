Nipsey Hussle's Killer Faces Punishment Tomorrow. Here's What Could Happen

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

In July, Eric Holder Jr., 32, was found guilty of the 2019 first-degree murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle outside of Hussle’s The Marathon Clothing Store in South Los Angeles. In addition, Holder was also convicted of two counts of attempted voluntary manslaughter as well as two counts of assault with a firearm for shooting two other men at the scene who survived their injuries.

On Thursday, he is scheduled to be sentenced for his crimes in a Los Angeles courtroom. Holder Jr. will most likely receive life in prison. The sentencing was postponed partially due to defense attorney Aaron Jansen’s attempts to convince Superior Court Judge H. Clay Jacke to lessen Holder’s conviction to manslaughter or second-degree murder.

However, the judge rejected that notion in December. Holder Jr. was ineligible for the death penalty; the murder conviction by itself carries a term of 25 years to life. In combination with Holder Jr.’s other convictions and special sentencing circumstances that jurors found true, he is likely to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Advertisement

Hussle’s partner and mother of his two young children, Lauren London, didn’t attend any part of the trial—and neither did any of his relatives. None of them are expected to give victim impact statements, which typically happen at these types of hearings.

Holder Jr.’s sentencing was originally scheduled for September but was delayed at the request of the defense. Tomorrow’s sentencing finally brings to an end a 3 year legal drama was consistently push back because of the pandemic.