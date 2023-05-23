Another day, another absurdity flying out of Nick Cannon’s mouth it seems. Only this time, the topic at hand revolves around two of music’s biggest stars: Bruno Mars and Beyoncé.

During Monday’s episode of The Daily Cannon, the Wild’n Out host along with his co-hosts Mason Moussette, Courtney Bee, and DJ Abby De La Rosa were discussing musical acts when Cannon shared that he would rather go see Mars in concert over the likes of Bey or another fan favorite—Taylor Swift.

“Have you ever seen Bruno Mars perform? It’s fire because he got his whole crew onstage with him and they be doing the little dances. It feels very Morris Day and the Times-ish,” Cannon said before later adding: “No offense, but I would rather go to a Bruno Mars show than a Beyonce or Taylor Swift show. Who got more hits? Beyonce got more hits than Bruno Mars?”

In response to that, co-host Courtney Bee began listing off a handful of the Renaissance singer’s hits, such as “Love on Top,” “Single Ladies,” “Crazy in Love,” and “Drunk In Love” before taking it back to her Destiny’s Child days and listing hits from that era. Afterwards, she asked Cannon if he could name five of Bruno Mars’ hits and, yup, you guessed it folks: he could not. And that’s no shade to Bruno at all! I personally am a HUGE FAN and he does have NUMEROUS HITS, but you gotta be ready to come the knowledge and facts if you’re gonna make an argument like that.

“I’m a Beyonce fan,” Cannon tried to clarify before doubling down on his stance. “I still believe Bruno Mars actually has more hit records.”

Naturally, once the word started spreading, fans of the Queen Bey took to Twitter to defend her:

“Did Nick Cannon really say Bruno Mars had more hits than Beyoncé??? THE BEYONCÉ??!! Is it crack?,” wrote one user.

“Alright we the people would like to release Nick Cannon from the culture,” said another. “First all these kids and now you saying Bruno Mars has more hits than BEYONCÉ!! MAN WHAT?!”

One user, who sought to put an end to the entire discourse, opted instead to post stats from Billboard Top 100 to see which artist came out on top and as some of you may have expected: Beyonce indeed had more hits.

Now, look. Me, personally, I don’t give two craps how many hits they each have. The fact is, both artists put on a helluva show and come with their own unique energy. And that should be celebrated above anything else. (But also: if anyone doesn’t want their Renaissance Tour tickets or upcoming Bruno Mars Las Vegas tour tickets and you need someone to come take them off your hands: come holla at me. I’m sure we can work something out.)