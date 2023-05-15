Nick Cannon is letting us in on how he spends his time with his 11 children and their mothers, explaining in a new interview the “system” he’s put in place to ensure he gets that quality time in. Speaking to the LA Times recently, Cannon divulged that he usually decides which of his partners to spend time with based on whoever calls him on that day, but clarified that it’s hardly anything sexual going on between them.

“A lot of times, it’s whichever of them has called me that day, to be honest,” Cannon said. “I am such a creature of habit. I like [those] who like me. Because everybody’s so busy, nobody’s looking to have sex with me. Everybody’s focus is the children.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Cannon also put a price tag on the amount he says he has to make in order to keep up with the financial demands of his children.

“When you think about my lifestyle, I have to generate at least $100 million a year,” he explained, as previously reported by The Root, adding later: “I’ve been villainized. I hear all the time: ‘You can’t be present for all those children.’ So therefore I get this deadbeat-dad title.”

He continued: “It’s not about what I do for you or what I say to you, it’s about how you feel when I’m with you. If you feel loved when you see your dad, that’s what’s gonna resonate.”

Additionally, Cannon has also spoken about maintaining a positive, love-filled relationship with the mothers of his children, sharing that he has respect and admiration for them all due to the enormous sacrifice they made by bringing children into the world.

“Everybody has their challenges–but when you really understand this woman has given the greatest sacrifice and sacrificed her body to bring a child into [this world], that’s the best gift any man could ask for,” Cannon said. “Regardless of what goes on in any scenario, I’m gonna always show love and respect. I’ll never say anything disrespectful or bad about any of the mothers of my children.”