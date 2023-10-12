Carlee Russell Was Sentenced To A Year For Kidnapping Hoax. Does The Punishment Fit The Crime?

Carlee Russell—who confessed to faking her own abduction over the summer—has been found guilty of two misdemeanor charges related to the case, per WBMA and WVTM. She had pleaded not guilty to one count of false reporting to law enforcement authorities and one count of falsely reporting an incident.

Russell, who resides in Alabama, was ultimately found guilty by a judge and sentenced to a year in jail. In addition, she is responsible for paying $18,000 as in restitution. But does the punishment fit the crime?

Emory Anthony, who is Russell’s lawyer, doesn’t think so and told WVTM that Russell requested a verdict so they could appeal the case to a circuit court to circumvent jail time.

“I think anything is fair when it comes to restitution with the expenses that were done. So we have to say that is fair. Anytime you assert restitution it has to be proven. The amount $17-thousand and some, hours spent, I would think that would be fair,” Anthony said.

In addition, Anthony said that Russell has apologized for her actions. In July, the internet was shocked at her alleged disappearance after reportedly going missing following a 911 phone call to report seeing a child walking alone on a highway.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Russell’s vehicle and items but she was gone. Cops conducted a 49-hour search before Russell came home stating that she was kidnapped and managed to run away from her captors.

However, upon further investigation police questioned the legitimacy of Russell’s claims. She finally admitted that she had made the whole thing up. Warrants for Russell were then issued in July for false reporting to law enforcement authorities and falsely reporting an incident.

Russell wound up turning herself into the Hoover City Jail. She was released from jail after managing to post bond.