Is Jussie Smollett's Hate Crime Hoax Saga Finally Over? We Have the Tea!

If you were hoping that 2025 would finally bring an end to the Jussie Smollett hate crime hoax saga, then boy, do we have news for you. And before you brace yourselves, just know that it’s actually a long-awaited, positive update.

As we extensively covered, the curious case of Smollett and his faux hate crime has been ongoing for the past six years, ever since the news of the alleged incident made headlines back in 2019. The “Empire” star was originally charged with staging a fake hate crime against himself in Chicago. However, that case was dropped after it was revealed that a Cook County prosecutor mishandled things.

After a special prosecutor was brought in to reinvestigate, Smollett faced a new indictment and was eventually convicted on five counts of disorderly conduct and lying to the police for the scheme, per court documents. As a result, he was sentenced to 150 days in jail in 2021 but walked out after only six days while he filed for an appeal.

Fast forward three years and the “B-Boy Blues” actor Smollett received the news of his lifetime in November 2024 after his conviction was overturned, citing a violation of his right to due process. He then filed a countersuit against the city, insisting he did not create a plot against himself. However, both sides decided to find some sort of settlement that would work best for the both of them.

Now, it looks like the aforementioned settlement has taken place as it we learned that the actor had to dish out a smooth $50,000 to a charity of his choice in order to close this chapter once and for all. According to TMZ, Smollett decided to donate the funds to Building Brighter Futures Center for the Arts in Chicago, a Black-founded “comprehensive human services organization” with a mission to improve the quality of life for underprivileged youth and their families.

He also responded to the donation on his Instagram account where...guess what...he still refuses to take any accountability.

Smollett has reportedly already given the money over to the organization but a judge has yet to officially sign off on the deal. Regardless, we know the signature is forthcoming and the “Marshall” star will no doubt finally be able to rest now that this whole ordeal is officially over and done with.