N.O.R.E. ain’t happy and he’s letting everybody know it.

In a Twitter rant on Wednesday night, the Capone-N-Noreaga rapper is wondering why a lot of rap artists continue to do interviews with media who are not involved in the “culture’’ such as David Letterman, Zane Lowe, Oprah and Ellen.

In the process, he also mentioned how he’s been “the best to this culture” and has always put “hip-hop first.”

N.O.R.E. wrote, “I have been the best to this culture I have always put hiphop first and I see u guys go to Ellen and David letterman’s and Zane lows and treat them wit more respect then the culture but u say u want black excellence.”

He continued, “Imma be honest even going to Oprah or gal is trash at this point !!! We control our in culture why go outside of it!!!”

Although he mentioned how Letterman is his “favorite,” he also noted that other shows in the “culture” like Million Dollars Worth of Game and Joe Budden Podcast would be better options than going to Letterman or Ellen.

He wrote, “David letterman is my favorite but man why go there or Ellen before million dollars worth of game or joe or the champs or even twitter shit!!!”

Some people seemed to think that N.O.R.E.’s thoughts were spawned by Cardi B’s appearance on Letterman’s Netflix show My Next Guess. However, in a responding tweet, the rapper clarified that he was not talking about the “I Like It” rapper.

Despite N.O.R.E.’s recent feelings, the rapper has been doing pretty well for himself on his Revolt-aired show Drink Champs with co-host DJ EFN, which is known for its long-form interviews and getting guests a little tipsy while asking them a myriad of questions.

He recently did interviews with A$AP Rocky and The Game, but is mostly known for his interview with Kanye West in November and takes credit for getting people to love the Donda rapper again.