On a recent episode of “The Joe Budden Podcast,” the washed rapper took yet another opportunity to make good use of his right to free speech, to devalue and victim shame Black women. As a public supporter of Tory Lanez (who as you know will face court later this year for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot), it should come as no surprise that Budden’s latest antics include comparing Megan’s recent CBS Interview, with the history of domestic violence reported between Evelyn Lozada and Chad ‘Ochocinco’ Johnson.

Advertisement

If you recall, Johnson and the former “Basketball Wives” star, Lozada, were married in July of 2012, and divorced just a few months later in September. Lozada has been vocal about the abuse she suffered in the years following their marriage. In the podcast episode that aired on April 28th, Budden stated that Megan’s remarks during her interview could be seen as “victim bullying”. What he’s implying is that regardless of whether or not the abuse can be proven, “do you have to take every moment to talk about it?”

At the 1:28:23 mark, Budden draws the comparison to Lozada, stating that following the domestic violence dispute in 2012 when she was hospitalized with head butt wounds, comments about the incident would soon follow in the media whenever Johnson was brought up.

He said, “For years, any time his name came up, she popped up. It had nothing to do with her. She popped up and said, ‘He did this.’ It didn’t matter the rehabilitation he’d done and didn’t matter the changes that he made, the apologies, both public and private.”

“Everytime I do something positive, you’re gonna pop up with this victim story,” Joe continued. “And you are the victim, so I don’t take that away. But that’s bullying.”

It didn’t take long for the clip to catch wind and drift its way over to Lozada who quickly responded in the comment section where it was posted to the Instagram page of The Shade Room.

Budden attempted to clarify his remarks by stating “We were discussing reactive abuse, not ‘seemingly’ comparing situations… prayers to everyone involved.”

Advertisement

“You should of used yourself as an example and kept us the f–k out of it!! FOH!” Lozada responded.

Tahiry Jose, former partner of Joe Budden, also jumped in the comment section under the post to express her dismay.

Advertisement

“THE BIGGEST F–KING NERVES ON EARTH!!! This is so wrong, so unfair but yet he still continues having a mic!” she stated.

Budden has been accused by Jose of domestic abuse in their past relationship.

Lozada continued to speak on her past trauma via her Instagram stories where she shared a graphic that read, “My life matters, so I spoke up. Domestic violence survivor.” She additionally shared a split shot image of the damage done at the hands of Johnson, later calling on Jose to do the same. “Let’s not forget @joebudden should @therealtahiry post hers.” Jose has yet to respond.