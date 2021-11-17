Who loves Kanye?

The general public loves Kanye!

Is it true?

Mmhmm. They do, they do, they do—whoo! (For all my Kenan and Kel fans, that one was for you.)

Okay, so jokes aside, if I’m honest—the general public still might be giving a side-eye to the artist formerly known as Kanye West. (In case you missed it, he’s technically just “Ye” now) for *gestures wildly* all the things he’s said and done over the years. But let rapper and Drink Champs podcast co-host N.O.R.E. tell it, the Donda rapper is back in good graces with us all!

According to Complex, N.O.R.E. took to Twitter following the release of part two of his and Drink Champs co-host DJ EFN interview with Yeezy, and proclaimed to get the public to do something that “no record label, women, or culture” could ever do: accept Ye for who he is once and for all.

“I’ve done something that no record label no women no culture can do???? I got people to love Kanye again @kanyewest Real talk!,” N.O.R.E. wrote in a tweet.

Ummm...I guess, my guy! Sure, part one of the Yeezus interview provided much online fodder and analysis and it seems part two is doing more of the same. But if we’re talking about giving props to someone for putting Kanye back in good graces with somebody else: that award should go to J Prince.

In case you don’t know, J Prince is one of the most highly respected, well-connected, hella influential figures in the hip-hop community, and the city of Houston, more specifically. I won’t go into too many details here but recently, J Prince had a...nice talk with Kanye to essentially encourage him to squash his beef with Drake. If you’re even a surface-level Kanye and/or Drake fan, then you’d know the two have been beefing for quite some time now.

Regardless, whatever transpired after Ye’s meeting with J Prince was apparently enough for the Jesus Is King rapper to extend an olive branch of sorts to the Certified Lover Boy and now it seems the two are back on the good foot.

Does this mean we’ll get some new Drizzy x Yeezy collab album soon? The jury’s still out on that but at the very least, it seems the tension—for now—has become subsided. Sorry, N.O.R.E., but J Prince just did us a huge one for the culture. Better luck next time!

