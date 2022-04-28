Last week, we told you about how rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested and later released from jail in connection with a 2021 shooting. We also told you that while his expedient release was in process, police raided his Los Angeles home using a battering ram to gain access. Well, now we know a little about what they found.

According to HipHopDX, LAPD officers seized multiple guns from the “LSD” rapper’s property. In video footage and photos published by TMZ, it’s clear officers left out with box of potential evidence. Law enforcement officials will now run ballistic tests on the weapons to decipher whether or not Rocky pulled the trigger. They also plan on running background checks on each gun to determine where they came from, who bought them, and whether or not they had been reported stolen.

As previously reported by The Root, Rocky—a.k.a. Rakim Mayers—has been under investigation by the LAPD stemming from a Nov. 6 shooting in which the victim “told police that Mayers, who was walking with two others, approached him with a handgun on the street. The victim claimed Mayers shot at him three to four times and believed one of the bullets grazed his left hand.”

Less than three hours after his arrest at LAX last week, he was released on $550,000 bail, as confirmed by the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department, and is expected to return to court on Aug. 17. Days later, he and his girlfriend, music mogul and billionaire Rihanna, were spotted having a “relaxed” dinner with friends in Santa Monica over the weekend. Neither Rocky nor Rih have made any public or official statements regarding the alleged shooting.