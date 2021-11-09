Seven weeks after the start of the Wendy show’s 13th season, how’s she doin’? Well, Wendy Williams says her journey to health—and back to the famed purple chair on her eponymous talk show—is “taking longer than we expected.”



Advertisement

As The Root reported last month, Williams was initially due to start this season on September 20. Instead, as guest hosts continued to fill her seat this week, she gave an online update about her health issues—which included a reported breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis just days before the season was scheduled to begin.

“HOW YOU DOIN’? I MISS YOU ALL! As everyone knows, my health has been a hot topic,” the 57-year-old media maven wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m making progress, but it’s just one of those things that’s taking longer than we expected. I’m a woman of a certain age, and I know enough to listen to my doctors and will return to my purple chair as soon as we all agree I’m ready.”

After thanking her production company and roster of guest hosts, Williams added: “Most of all, I want to thank my fans. I have heard your prayers and comments and feel all the love! You are everything to me.”

“I love spending my mornings with you all and I’m doing everything I can to get back to work, but right now Wendy has to focus on Wendy. I love you for watching,” she concluded.

G/O Media may get a commission 42% Off Oster Roaster Oven Cooking turkeys in the oven is so last year

The self-basting lid keeps that skin crispy and even the lightest meat moist. Buy for $70 at Amazon

In Wendy’s purple chair the past few weeks have been an...eclectic cast of guest hosts, including Jerry Springer, Sherri Shepherd, Whitney Cummings, Leah Remini, and this week...Michael Rapaport (a perennial favorite at The Root—no, really). We’re gonna graciously pass on tuning in for that, but wish Wendy all the best in her healing.