Wendy Williams is reportedly still not well enough to return to her daytime talk show. The on-air personality who popularized the phrase “How you doin’?” has fans asking the same now that a full month has passed since her scheduled season start on September 20 was postponed due to health issues. To date, those issues have included a breakthrough COVID-19 diagnosis just ahead of this season’s premiere date and subsequent unrelated and undisclosed medical issues, as well as a possible mental health evaluation, as reported by Page Six in September.

The 57-year-old has also previously experienced complications from the autoimmune disorder Graves’ disease, which was referenced in an Instagram update from Wendy show production company Debmar-Mercury last week. The statement explained that original episodes hosted by “guest hosts and panels” would begin premiering this week and read in part:

Wendy continues to be under medical supervision and meets with her medical team on a daily basis. She is making progress, but is experiencing serious complications as a direct result of Graves’ Disease and her thyroid condition. It has been determined that more time is needed before she is able to return to her live hosting duties.

Williams’ absence from her trademark purple chair will apparently extend at least into November, according to a press release sent to Page Six. While the release offered no further updates on Williams’ condition or return date, it did announce that comedian Whitney Cummings will guest host the Wendy show October 25th through the 29th, followed by returning guest host Sherri Shepherd the first week of November.

“We look forward to having both of these talented and entertaining women in the Wendy studio as guest hosts in the upcoming weeks,” said Executive Producer David Perler in a statement. “We can’t wait to see what they have in store for our viewers!”

Many in Williams’ enthusiastic fanbase were, of course, not contented by the news.

“We want WENDY WILLIAMS! PERIODT,” one person commented, per Page Six, while others stated their refusal to watch or speculated whether Williams’ eponymous 13-year-old show would continue past this season. Still others had guest host suggestions of their own, a popular choice being former co-host of The Real, Tamar Braxton.

‘Um can y’all get Tamar Braxton?” asked a commenter, “Cause she would amazing.”

Upcoming host Cummings handled the pushback gracefully, writing (h/t Page Six): “Nobody can ever replace Wendy but we will do what we can to fill in so she can come back stronger than ever.”

“[She’s] gone so hard for so long,” Cummings continued, urging viewers to send in topic ideas. “[A]s much as I miss seeing her every day, just imagine how hilarious she’s gonna be after some time to take care of herself and have some quiet time to think!”

Best wishes for Williams’ full recovery.