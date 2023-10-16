Mugshots of 2Pac and Notorious B.I.G. Are on Sale for How Much?

I don’t know why, but American culture is obsessed with seeing their favorite celebrities behind a mugshot, and it’s not just hip-hop culture. One of the most popular photos of Frank Sinatra is a mugshot, the same can be said for many other celebrities and historical figures including Bill Gates, Jay-Z, David Bowie, Keanu Reeves, Justin Bieber, Elvis, and even Martin Luther King Jr. Hell, users on social media even went crazy for Donald Trump’s mugshot (although it was used as more of a reason to make fun of him).

Point is, there has always been a fascination with mugshots, so it’s no surprise that two of the most beloved figures in hip-hop history will have two of the more sought-after ones.

Between Oct. 25 and Nov. 10, GottaHaveRockandRoll will have never-before-released mugshots of Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac on sale during their “Hip Hop Auction.”

Photos of the mugshots are below:

The mugshot of Biggie is from 1996 and includes a note that reads, “ Thanks 4 the phone call!!” Although he was arrested multiple times that year, it’s not clear when the mugshot was taken and what for.



Pac’s mugshot was taken on October 12, 1995, which is the day he was released on bail with the help of Death Row Records boss Suge Knight.

On top of the mugshots of the legendary rappers, the auction house will also have video footage of Biggie’s final live performance in Jamaica and a copy of the agreement Big signed when he decided to join the festival lineup along with Rock and Roll artist Sting.

While these items will be awesome for the biggest of hip-hop fans to purchase, they won’t come cheap. According to TMZ, the mugshots are expected to sell for $20,000 to $40,000 each and the footage of Biggie’s final live performance will be even more expensive, going for upwards of an estimated $1 million.