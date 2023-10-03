Suge Knight Has No Interest in Speaking on Tupac’s Death in Court

Now that an arrest has finally been made in connection to Tupac’s 1996 murder, the people who knew the inspirational rapper are sharing their thoughts on the arrest.

The most interesting of those people is Suge Knight, who was with Pac the night he was fatally shot in September 1996. But despite being an eyewitness to the incident, the former Death Row Records boss is refusing to testify against the lone suspect in the case: Duane “Keefe D” Davis.

In an exclusive interview with TMZ from prison, Knight said, “I thought Keefe D would never get arrested. Nor do I want to see him get arrested. Let’s get one thing straight, me and Keefe D played on the same pop Warner football team… I wouldn’t wish somebody going to prison on my worst enemy.”

When told that Keefe D was allegedly in the car with his nephew Orlando Anderson, who allegedly shot Pac, Knight said, “It was only two people in the car. I ain’t gonna tell you the story but I’ll tell you this, I never had nothing bad to say about Orlando because number one, he wasn’t the shooter, number two he came to my hearing.”

When asked if he was called to testify in this case, Knight said, “I wouldn’t be. I’m not gonna get on the stand and testify on somebody for what?”

While I’m not here to question any of Suge Knight’s claims, this goes against previous statements made by Keefe D that led to his arrest.

The former crip has been open pretty open about the death of Tupac. Keefe has previously stated in interviews that he’s the uncle of Orlando Anderson. He also claimed in his 2019 book, “Comtpon Street Legend” that he has “street-level accounts” of the deaths of Tupac and Notorious B.I.G.

He even wrote, “I’m one of the only living eyewitnesses to Tupac’s killing, who also knows the much larger story around the reasons why both Tupac and Biggie were killed.”

According to investigators, Keefe D’s willingness to speak about Pac’s murder in the past few years is one of the reasons the investigation was given new life in recent months.