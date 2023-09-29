Arrest Made in Connection to 2Pac’s 1996 Murder

Investigators are getting closer to discovering what happened to Tupac Shakur the night he was fatally shot in September 1996.

On Friday, Las Vegas police arrested Duane “Keffe D” Davis, according to the Associated Press. Although the charges have not been revealed, Davis has been connected to Pac and his murder for a long time.

In July, Las Vegas police searched the home of Keefe D and seized multiple items they believed would help them in their investigation, including a desktop computer, a laptop, a cell phone, a hard drive, a Vibe magazine that featured a story on Tupac, marijuana, .40-caliber bullets, tubs full of photos, 40 ink cartridges, and a copy of Keefe D’s 2019 book, “Comtpon Street Legend.”

Previously, Keefe D has claimed to be a former crip and the uncle of Orlando Anderson, the man who is rumored to be the trigger man in the murder of Pac.

In his book, he gives “street-level accounts” of the deaths of Tupac, Notorious B.I.G., and the ongoing feud between the East Coast and West Coast during the mid-1990s.

He even wrote, “I’m one of the only living eyewitnesses to Tupac’s killing, who also knows the much larger story around the reasons why both Tupac and Biggie were killed.”

In any case, it’s unclear exactly what Keefe D was arrested for. Is he a suspect in the case, or is he simply a witness? Whatever the reason, it’s encouraging to see that 27 years after his tragic death, authorities are doing something to discover what happened to Pac, considering it’s been a mystery for all of hip-hop for decades.

Tupac was such a talented and influential artist in the music industry, fans and especially family deserve to know what happened to him, so we can all feel that justice has been served to an extent.