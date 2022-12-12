A University of Missouri student may be in hot water after the circulation of a racist snapchat she made promoting the murder of Black people with a racial slur, according to Kansas City Defender. Students have taken to social media, demanding a response and hopefully discipline from school faculty.



The KC Defender reports following the fatal shooting of four Black student athletes at University of Virginia, student Megan Miller sent a snapchat reading, “If they would have killed 4 more n*ggers we would have had the whole week off.” Vice Chair of Social Justice for the Missouri Student Association, Kaylyn Walker, told The Defender a screenshot of Miller’s post was sent to the Black student groupchat. From there, they identified Miller, began flooding her Instagram page and tried to signal their school administrators.

“That’s why we went to Twitter to start tagging faculty because we could tell this wasn’t being taken as seriously as it should be. We were of course angry she said it, but even more outraged at how the administration is handling it,” said Walker.

Miller wasn’t quick enough to privatize her page before students collected screenshots of her smiling with dead animals, posing with Kyle Rittenhouse and of course her alarming bio: “unapologetically conservative, second amendment enthusiast, pro-life advocate.” Well… doesn’t this all make a little more sense now.

Read the students’ response from Kansas City Defender:

We spoke with another Black student, Cydney Perkins, who serves as the Accessibility Inclusion Diversity & Equity Coordinator for the Missouri Student Association. Cydney is also outraged and has spoken out about the viciously racist incident; “Saying that disgusting comment about the Black people who were massacred, and joking about murdering Black people, it was just, there is an uproar, and the fact Mizzou supports her organizations is very disheartening. A lot of us are talking about it and figuring out what to do. We formed a groupchat and are coming up with plans and ideas. Are we really gonna just let this go? We definitely aren’t. Black students are tired. Tired of the performative actions that Mizzou takes. We will definitely be doing something in the coming days and we are also going to see how the school responds.”

The school released a statement acknowledging the post and condemning Miller’s language. The MU Office of Institutional Equity is expected to review the incident. As of now, no action has been taken against Miller.