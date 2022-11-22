The University of Florida has decided to rescind its scholarship offer from 4-star quarterback Marcus Stokes after a video surfaced of Ponte Vedra Beach Nease senior saying the N-word while reciting a rap song, according to CBS News.

Stokes took to his Twitter account and apologized.

“I deeply apologize for the words in the song that I chose to say. It was hurtful and offensive to many people, and I regret that, ” Stokes wrote. “I fully accept the consequences of my actions and respect the University of Florida’s decision to withdraw my scholarship offer to play football.”

Advertisement

“I was in my car listening to rap music, rapping along to the words, and posted a video on social media. I deeply apologize for the words in the song that I chose to say. It was hurtful and offensive to many people, and I regret that. ”

“My intention was never to hurt anybody, and I recognize that even when going along with a song, my words still carry a lot of weight. I will strive to be better and become the best version of myself on and off the field. I know that learning from my mistakes is the first important step.”



G/O Media may get a commission 50% off Balmonds - 50% Off Sitewide - November 25 - November 28 Super-soothing skincare.

Balmonds’ Skin Salvation is a cult favorite among makeup artists, and dermatologist-approved too. It soothes and reduces risk of irritation by protecting your skin barrier. Buy at Balmonds Use the promo code PRESALE30 Advertisement

Why you would record yourself doing this, I have no idea. Some people may also attribute this to a young person making mistakes. However, saying the N -word as a white person goes into another territory. Stokes had initially committed to Penn State before changing his mind and switching to the Florida Gators in July. Brand On Demand Media’s Dwann Holmes hinted at the power of watching what you post.

From News4Jax: