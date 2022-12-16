A video has gone viral of a Black college student being arrested inside a classroom. According to NBC News, the incident occurred at Winston-Salem State University. In the TikTok video, the student and her fellow classmates appear shaken with anger and confusion, demanding their instructor give an answer as to why the police were called.



The student, identified as Leila in the video’s caption, is seen being pinned down on a desk by two campus police officers as her classmates record. Leila is seen with tears rolling down her face and demanding to know if the handcuffs were a necessary solution to the prior conflict. According to the report, the professor got into a heated exchange with Leila after she declined to redo parts of her project ahead of presenting.

“You’re gonna get me taken out of here because I won’t apologize? You started yelling at me. You tried to embarrass me about my paper. You’re a terrible teacher,” Leila shouted toward the professor.

Other students joined in condemning the professor, who the school identified as Cynthia Villagomez. However, Villagomez didn’t call for back up. A school employee who overheard the commotion reported the incident to campus police, taking this exchange to a whole new level.

In another video, Leila is seen standing in the hallway with the police explaining she was told, “either you apologize or we take you out in handcuffs.” Since when is refusing to apologize worthy of arrest? Leila also said she was never informed of any charges ahead of the arrest. Somehow, she said she’s facing two charges (which she didn’t specify) and was threatened to be sent to county jail.

Many college students can attest to having a spout with a disrespectful professor. Though, getting the police involved in a situation with a Black student looks more like an abuse of privilege and power than trying to de-escalate a simple argument. According to Leila and her classmates, she wasn’t posing a threat but instead felt threatened.

Read Chancellor Elwood Robinson’s response: