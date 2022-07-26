On Tuesday, nominees for the 2022 MTV VMAs (Video Music Awards) were revealed. But because we’re rooting for everybody Black over on this side, let’s get into the Blackity-black folks and projects that made the cut!

Leading the pack were none other than Kendrick “Kung Fu Kenny” Lamar and Lil Nas X, who both received seven nominations. Doja Cat followed close behind with six, w hile Drake and The Weekend are tied with five.

Kendrick will be vying for awards in the categories of Best Hip-Hop for “N95,” Video for Good and Best Visual Effects for “The Heart Part 5,” Best Cinematography, Best Direction and Best Editing for “family ties” and Best Cinematography for “N95.”

As for Lil Nas X, he’s been recognized for Video of the Year, Best Collaboration, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects, and Best Choreography for “INDUSTRY BABY.” He’s also up for Artist of the Year against Drake, Lizzo, Bad Bunny, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, and Jack Harlow.

Doja Cat could also rack up awards if she wins in the categories of Video of the Year, Song of the Year Best Pop, and Best Choreography for “Woman”, and Best Art Direction and Best Editing for “Get Into It (Yuh).”

Meanwhile Drizzy Drake and the Starboy himself, a.k.a. The Weekend, could both walk away with wins for Video of the Year, Best Art Direction, and Best Collaboration for “Way 2 Sexy,” Best Hip-Hop for “WAIT FOR YOU” and Best New Artist; and Best R&B (“Out Of Time,”) Best Collaboration (“Out Right Now,”) Best Collaboration (“LA FAMA,”) Best Choreography (“Tears In The Club,”) and Best Editing (“Take My Breath)” respectively.

Other nominees this year include Baby Keem, Cardi B., Future, Lizzo, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, Muni Long, Normani, Tems, Young Thug, and Willow.

To see the complete list of nominees and to vote on your favorites, head on over to mtv.com/vma. The 2022 MTV VMA Awards go down Sunday, August 28 at 8p.m.ET live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey.