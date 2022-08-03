The man who Nicki Minaj’s father, Robert Marajj, was just sentenced to a year in jail, according to TMZ.

Charles Polevich pleaded guilty to felony charges of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting and tampering with physical evidence in May. Now along with his time in jail, his driver’s license will be suspended for six months and he has to pay a $5,000 fine.

Maraj was walking on a road in Mineola, N.Y., on Feb. 12, 2021, when he was hit by a vehicle. Polevich left the scene and Maraj died the next day at the age of 64. One week later, he was arrested over the fatal incident.

Minaj did not speak on the incident until May 2021, when she posted a vulnerable and emotional letter on her website that read, “Tho I can’t really bring myself to discuss the passing of my father as yet; I can say it has been the most devastating loss of my life.”

She continued, “I find myself wanting to call him all the time. More so now that he’s gone. Life is funny that way. May his soul rest in paradise. He was very loved & will be very missed.”

Police said Polevich left the scene and tried to hide the car in a detached garage at his home, according to TMZ.

Minaj, born Onika Tanya Maraj, released a trailer announcing her new six-part docuseries detailing her road to success. It’s called Nicki. She’s still searching for a home for the series but The Barbz are sure to watch when and wherever it’s released.

Minaj is also in a potential feud with Kanye West which people think is fueled by West’s refusal to release a song the two rappers artists worked on back in 2019.