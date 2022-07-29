Nicki Minaj a.k.a. The Queen of Hip-Hop (her words, not mine) has announced a brand new project for her loyal fanbase (a.k.a. the Barbz) and followers, but it’s unfortunately, not an album. Instead, its an upcoming six-part docuseries detailing her road to success aptly titled Nicki.

Per Variety, the “Do We Have A Problem?” rapper alerted fans that she was thinking about sharing the news of the forthcoming project in a tweet on Thursday. Later that evening, she dropped the trailer for the docuseries and mentioned that she was still searching for a home for it to go live on.

“Coming out SOONER THANK YOU THINK,” Nicki captioned in a post to Instagram sharing the trailer. “I took some time to perfect this very intimate, delicate, electrifying, inspiring body of work. As I decide on a home for this project, I can’t help but reflect on what I’m including in this doc. Some things are so personal, it’s scary. It’s like NOTHING you’ve seen before & I need it to be handled with care. Love you so much. Thank you for the continued support.”

She later added in a tweet about the docuseries: “But when the high comes down, you’re still in pain. #NickiDocumentary”

This news comes nearly a month after the Queen rapper performed at this year’s EssenceFest. Her refusal to perform her verse on “Monster,” the song she did with Kanye West back in 2010, kicked off a rumors of a potential feud between the two rap artists that many suspect is fueled by Ye’s refusal to release a song he and Nicki did together back in 2019.

While neither Ye nor Nicki have come out to explicitly confirm if that’s the case, Kanye unfollowed her on Instagram a week after her EssenceFest performance.