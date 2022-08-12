While everyone is busy praising Queen Bey’s latest album, Renaissance—as they should be—Blue Ivy Carter is gathering hardware.

Move over Jay-Z and Beyoncé, your daughter is here to take home some plaques for herself.

Their 10-year-old daughter has been awarded two gold plaques for her musical contributions to the 2013 track “Blue ” and the 2019 track “Brown Skin Girl.” The former was featured on Beyoncé’s surprise self-titled album, Beyoncé, while the latter appeared on The Lion King: The Gift. Both records recently passed the impressive milestone of more than 500,000 units being sold, thus putting Blue Ivy in a position to receive gold plaques, according to the RIAA.

Advertisement

Both Jay-Z and Beyoncé have been featuring their daughter on records ever since she was born. Outside of the two songs Blue Ivy received plaques for, she’s also been featured on the 2012 track “Glory,” when she was only two days old, making her the youngest person to chart on Billboard. In 2017, she was featured on the 4:44 bonus track “Blue’s Freestyle.”

When it comes to music videos, Blue Ivy has been featured in a multitude of them, including Beyoncé’s 2016 hit track “Formation.” She also appeared in the video for the 2019 track “Spirit” where she can be seen sitting next to her mom.



G/O Media may get a commission 10% off Nooci ReNoo Listen to your gut

Nooci is an East-meets-West herbal health brand whose ReNoo packets are full of herbs and goodness to promote better digestion. Get 10% off at Nooci Use the promo code NOOCI10 Advertisement

Although Blue Ivy took home two plaques, her mother gained nearly 70 new RIAA certifications, including some for two of her biggest singles “Halo’’ and “Single Ladies (Put A Ring On It),” which are close to gaining Diamond status for selling more than 10 million units, according to the RIAA.

Earlier this week, Blue Ivy’s mother made history again as Renaissance landed in the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, becoming the first female artist to have all seven of her solo albums debut in the top spot.



Advertisement

Renaissance sold over 332,000 equivalent album units, with 190,000 of those units being physical copies. Nobody can do it like Sasha Fierce.

