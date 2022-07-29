Wow, I feel so blessed. Not just to be alive but to be alive as the same time as Beyoncé. To be even more specific, I feel so immensely blessed to be alive during the moment in time that her seventh studio album Renaissance dropped and subsequently sent most of the world into a frenzy.

And why is that, you may ask? Well, reader it’s because Renaissance is truly an escapist’s paradise. What do I mean by that? I mean it’s a body of work that makes you immediately want to head to the nearest club and dance all night to euphoric sounds while all your cares roll away like the sweat beads on your forehead. Renaissance lives up to its meaning as the songs presented serve as great examples of true dance songs that make you wish you could relive some of the great dance classics of yesteryear. It’s also a love letter to Black Queer artists and icons who paved the way for the type of creative freedom present. And while the entire album is pretty much a no-skips type of project, there are few standouts that I definitely think capture the true essence of where Bey was creatively when making it. Starting with...

Cozy

This song is the bad bitch anthem that I thought the album’s opener “I’m That Girl” was going to be. This song screams “I been that girl, still that girl, and will forever be that girl” and woe to all those who thought otherwise. This song proves it’s always been Beyoncé’s world and we’re just lucky to be living in it.

Advertisement

Cuff It

I’m fully convinced this song has crack in it. OK, so maybe not like the actual illegal substance but there’s an addictive quality to this song that honestly makes me think that it should’ve been the lead single as opposed to “Break My Soul.” It’s a bit explicit, lots of F-bombs in there, but man is it a fun ride. Definitely makes me wish my knees and ankles were reliable enough to roller skate and do it on Usher’s level because if I could, I’d definitely be out there getting my entire life.

G/O Media may get a commission 28% off Lifetime Subscription to CuriosityStream Feed your brain

With 28% off, you too can learn all about Jane Goodall's chimps, or perhaps enjoy David Attenborough’s doc on bioluminescence. Buy for $180 at StackSocial Advertisement

Plastic Off the Sofa

OK, so I originally thought this song was going to give sex in the key of “Partition” but I was SADLY MISTAKEN. It is about love though and encompasses impeccable harmonies, runs and scales that would make even the best singers around jealous and incredulous. It has a timeless, classic feel to it that feels like something our parents might’ve sweetly danced to back in the day. It’s definitely a velvety-smooth, vintage-feeling vocal masterpiece and I need the essence of it packaged, bottled, signed, sealed and delivered to me ASAP.

Advertisement

Thique

The opening verse saying “Ass gettin’ bigger” is the exact sentiment I presumed to be present in this song and I’m so happy I was right. The entire song really is just Beyoncé creatively talking her shit about her body, her bag, and just all around bad bitchery-ness. It’s yet another bad bitch anthem that makes my little Yonce-loving heart very happy. How’s the saying go? “If you got it, flaunt it.” That’s definitely the vibe present in this song.

Advertisement

Alien Superstar

“I’m one of one. I’m number one. I’m the only one. Don’t even waste your time trying to compete with me. No one else in this world can think like me.” WHAT do you say after that? The song gives Afro-futuristic ballroom vibes, almost as if the ballroom scenes in Pose took place in the year 3000. It feels ahead of its time while feeling just right for the moment of time that we’re in. With every declaration of “unique,” I feel transported and brought right back home all at the same time.

Advertisement

Honorable Mentions: Break My Soul (duh) and Virgo’s Groove. The Taurus in me won’t let me include the latter song on this last but trust and believe, the song has already gone diamond in my Airpods.

Advertisement

Have you listened to Renaissance yet? Let us know your favorite tracks in the comments!