Blue Ivy, Who's Never Seen a Ceiling in Her Whole Life, Wasn't Really Impressed With Jay-Z's Hall of Fame Induction

Jay-Z, right, sits with his daughter Blue Ivy during the second half of an NBA basketball game between the Los Angeles and the Los Angeles Lakers Sunday, March 8, 2020. Photo : Mark J. Terrill ( AP )

Blue Ivy, Grammy-winner, athleisure model and ceiling-avoider, is the daughter of arguably the biggest couple in modern music (Beyoncé and Jay-Z)—and she’s still the bigger star.

On the first episode of HBO’s The Shop: Uninterrupted’s fourth season, Jay-Z chopped it up with LeBron James, Maverick Carter, Bad Bunny, Nneka Ogwumike and Paul Rivera. He even ended up telling an amazing story about the pressure he felt following the late DMX’s set during a live performance. Of course, the mention of Blue ended up being a highlight, as well.



Jay talked about the day it was announced that he would be a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, which was surely a major moment for the 51-year-old rapper. As for Blue? Juuuuuuust another day.



“I got the [Hall of Fame] announcement, I was taking Blue to school [and] I was like, ‘This ain’t no celebration,’” he recounted, noting how Blue displayed absolutely no fanfare for Jay’s big news. “She walked away [and] I was like, ‘Yo, give me a kiss, I’m in the Hall of Fame!’ She’s like ‘Bye, dad.’”



Oop! To quote her own song on her dad’s album 4:44 (“Blue’s Freestyle/We Family”), “I never hear that, I be in the posse / Never seen a ceiling in my whole life.”



Overall, that reaction seems on brand. In addition to it being very difficult to impress Bey and Jay’s daughter, children will typically see their parents as their parents first before they see them as huge mega-stars. In fact, LeBron can relate! So yeah, Jay, you can be the hip-hop GOAT and still just be the embarrassing dad to your daughter. And I’m sure he loves it.



Blue’s biggest fan, her grandmother Tina Knowles Lawson had fun with the clip, too.

“That’s my BluBlue she is extremely hard to impress!” Ms. Tina captioned on her Instagram post with the clip.



Jay also opened up on how he’s evolved since becoming a father. In fact, his inspiration to finally learn how to swim was none other than the very existence of his eldest daughter.



“I didn’t learn how to swim until Blue was born,” he revealed. “There goes everything you need to know. This is a metaphor for our relationship. If she ever fell in the water and I couldn’t get her, I couldn’t even fathom that thought. I gotta learn how to swim. That’s it. That was the beginning of our relationship.”



Can we get an “Encore” of this cuteness?!

