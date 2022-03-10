A family in Chatham County North Carolina is seeking legal action against the school district after their son told them he was sold in a ‘mock slave auction’ at school, reported the News&Observer. Other children involved were reported to have used racial slurs and the district has since responded, condemning their behavior.

The Chatham County parent, Ashley Palmer, went to Facebook to share the details to what occurred.

From News&Observer:

“Our son experienced a slave auction by his classmates and when he opened up we were made aware that this type of stuff seems to be the norm so much that he didn’t think it was worth sharing,” Ashley Palmer wrote in a Facebook post Friday. “His friend ‘went for $350’ and another student was the Slavemaster because he ‘knew how to handle them.’ “We even have a video of students harmonizing the N word. Since when were children so blatantly racist?”

Palmer also said in another post Monday that the student who played ‘slave master’ had hit her son repeatedly with a baseball once he returned to school. The students involved were suspended for one day but it is unclear whether disciplinary actions have also been taken, according to News&Observer.

“It’s a shame my child isn’t safe at school. Where is the staff when this is happening? Now when my son gets fed up, will they protect him the way they have protected this other child?” she said via Facebook.

Tuesday night, Chatham County Superintendent Anthony Jackson sent a letter asserting the district had been made aware of a situation “involving students using racially insensitive language and offensive imagery,” according to the News&Observer. The district thanked Palmer for exposing the incident and said they were taking the proper measures to prohibit this from happening again.

From News&Observer:

Jackson went on to declare that “racist, homophobic or otherwise hateful behavior or speech has no place in the Chatham County School System.” He told families that “those who are acting outside of our expectations will be held accountable.” Parents and the district “must commit to dismantling racism and other negative influences that affect our school community,” according to Jackson. “The truth is, if children master academics but fail to appreciate the value of inclusivity, respect and diversity, we as adults have fallen short of preparing them for tomorrow,” Jackson wrote.

Palmer wrote another message on social media thanking everyone who had supported her and her son but also noted how this experience highlighted the racism Black people experience day-to-day.

“Racism isn’t always so blatant as the ‘N’ word or holding a mock ‘Slave Auction’ organized by students. It’s the subtle comments like ‘You are so articulate’ or ‘I don’t think of you as a black person,’ or assuming the black person is support staff, or touching a Black woman’s hair without permission,” she wrote.

How many times do we have remind people racism is taught? Black students should learn about slavery without having relive it.

