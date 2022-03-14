ABC gets top marks for making the right decision and renewing Abbott Elementary for Season 2, per TVLine. In typical Abbott Elementary fashion, the announcement came straight from the desk of Principal Ava Coleman.

“The camera crew I’ve hired to showcase all that I’ve made happen at our beautiful school thinks I’m a star. I mean, are we surprised? No, we’re not :) With that said, it is with great pleasure that I share they’ll be returning for the 2022-2023 school year! That’s right - Abbott Elementary Season Two is coming to a screen near you.”

The series has been a ratings hit for ABC, averaging 3.9 million total viewers, ranking it fourth among the network’s comedies. It ties The Conners in top ratings with a 0.9 demo including Live+7 numbers, which account for live airings and non-broadcast viewings. The show has used its popularity to help teachers and schools, partnering with Scholastic to provide free book fairs. “Students at seven Title 1 schools will be able to go home with two free books while teachers will be able to take 10 for their classrooms,” as we previously reported at The Root.

In the renewal announcement, Principal Coleman even requests support for DonorsChoose, the website that helps teachers crowdsource supplies, stating, “Despite my being a natural in front of the camera, these things don’t come for free, and my staff is having trouble seeing all of my unleashed potential! Something about needing supplies? Anywho, I could use your help getting them (Janine) off my back. If you’re interested in supporting them and our community of young mind shapers, please visit DonorsChoose.org.”

Creator/writer/star Quinta Brunson responded to the news on Twitter with a simple smirking emoji.

My one concern is that ABC has a habit of moving its comedies around between seasons. Let’s hope the network doesn’t play the same games with Abbott Elementary that it did with Black-ish, and make the show difficult to find.

Abbott Elementary returns with new episodes March 22 on ABC.