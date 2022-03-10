Prince William is being dragged up and down Twitter for his comment on Ukraine. At an event in London, William claimed it was “alien” to see a war like this in Europe, per Newsweek. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s daughter, Bernice, had a few words for him.



William and Kate Middleton visited the Ukraine Cultural Centre Wednesday, according to Newsweek. Per the footage, William is heard making a remark on the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

From Newsweek:

Footage from the event showed Prince William said: “Everyone is horrified by what they are seeing. The news every day, it’s almost unfathomable to actually witness it, to see it. For our generation, it’s very alien to see this in Europe. We’re all right behind you.”

Dr. Bernice King responded via Twitter:



The Press Association’s original report said William’s remarks included a piece about Africa and Asia being more prone to violence, reported Newsweek. However, once footage of the event was released, the report was edited as William wasn’t heard making those remarks.



Before the Press Association backtracked on the “Africa and Asia” comment, King condemned it on Twitter as being “horrific” and noted how “European nations continue to harm Africa,” per Newsweek. Others have echoed King’s concerns about the misinformation of war being “alien” in Europe, regardless of whether Africa and Asia were mentioned.



From Newsweek:

Shola Mos-Shogbamimu, a prominent commentator on race in Britain, told Newsweek the remarks about war in Europe feeling alien were offensive on their own. She said: “William says it’s alien in Europe. This is on the back of two weeks of western media also saying it’s alien in Europe, also saying Western countries are civilized. I’m sorry, if it’s alien in Europe, where is he referring to it as being normal?”

This isn’t the first time Prince William has been accused of being racist. It’s been nearly a year since Meghan Markle opened up to Oprah about all the racism she’s experienced with the Royal Family - including the mystery royal who was concerned about the color of her unborn baby.