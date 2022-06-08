The Governors Ball Music Festival, which is set to take place this weekend from June 10-12, will see some changes in its lineup.

Migos, who was originally set to perform on Friday, June 10, is no longer performing at the New York City musical festival.

The group’s removal from the lineup was announced on social media and said, “Due to circumstances out of our control Migos are no longer performing at Gov Ball. Updated lineup coming soon.”

It didn’t take that long to update the lineup because minutes later it was announced that Lil Wayne would be the group’s replacement.

The news of Migos no longer performing at the music festival has only heated up social media rumors that the “Bad and Boujee” group has broken up.



Weeks ago, a fan on social media noticed that Offset and Cardi were no longer following Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram. Included were images of what we are meant to assume are unsuccessful searches for Quavo and Takeoff on Offset and Cardi B’s Instagram accounts.



As you would imagine, social media went into a frenzy with one user posting, “Migos breaking up would be worse than the Beatles.”

The rumors were also due in part that Takeoff and Quavo released the song “Hotel Lobby” under the Unc & Phew moniker without Offset.

But, a label rep for Migos said that the reason that the group is no longer performing at Governor’s Ball is that Quavo is in the middle of filming a movie and was unable to work around the scheduling conflict, according to TMZ.

So don’t worry Migos fans, the group is still a group, for now.

While Migos is no longer performing, the musical festival will have a plethora of heavy hitters including Kid Cudi, J. Cole, Playboi Carti, Jazmine Sullivan, Roddy Rich, Kaytranada and many others.