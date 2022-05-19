A war of words happened between Lil Wayne and Mark Cuban on Twitter, leaving folks both shocked as well as highly entertained. It all started on May 8 when NBA teams the Phoenix Suns and Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks faced each other in a seven- game series where Weezy sat courtside.

The rapper, who is a friend of Suns point guard Chris Paul, tweeted during Game 4 that Mavericks point guard Luka Dončić is a “ho.” A week later, Cuban came for Wayne using his own lyrics against him. On May 16, he replied to the emcee’s original post with a picture of Weezy at the game captioned: “’It’s a shit show, put you front row’ #MFFL”

The jab was taken from his 2018 hit, “Uproar.” Lil Wayne did not take to Cuban’s move kindly, responding with the now-deleted tweet: “Mark Cuban don’t make me get u smacked boy U playin w me?? I will piss in ya fkn mouth ho.” Leave it to Wayne to take things too far.

Although onlookers may have wondered about the bad blood between the two, Fox Sports 1 commentator and Undisputed host Skip Bayless says the men have had beef for a decade. Although they were close at one point, their relationship took a nose dive after the rapper agreed to go with Cuban to Miami nightclub LIV in 2011 to celebrate with the Mavericks’ victory over the LA Lakers.

This inadvertently led to Wayne getting banned from Miami Heat games, Bayless explained. He also said that his quip at Dončić was about his antics on the court—not Dončić himself. Bayless says Wayne told him that both Cuban and Dončić’s teams reached out to address his tweet. Bayless claims Weezy was blindsided by Cuban’s tweet and even more upset the picture Cuban used had Wayne’s son in it.

Hopefully this feud w ill be over soon.