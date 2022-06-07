Travis Scott continues his return to live performing with his first U.S. festival appearance at the upcoming Day N Vegas, taking place September 2-4 at the Las Vegas Festival Grounds.



According to Variety, the “Goosebumps” artist will headline the third night of the festival, with Grammy-winner SZA topping night one and J. Cole leading night two. I’m sure J. Cole will put on a good show, but how is H.E.R. not headlining night two?

Other artists on the bill include 21 Savage, Baby Keem, Summer Walker, Jhene Aiko, and Vince Staples. Presale passes are available Friday, June 10 at 10 a.m. PT.

As previously reported by The Root, Scott is already announced to appear in three installments at the Primavera Festival in Santiago, Chile, in November.

After keeping a low profile following the Astroworld tragedy, Travis Scott has only recently returned to performing in public. In November, while Scott was on stage headlining the Astroworld festival in Houston, a dangerous crowd surge led to the death of 10 concertgoers and hundreds of injuries. In the aftermath of the incident, Scott, promoter Live Nation and several other entities are facing multiple lawsuits.

Back in May, the “Out West” rapper made his first public appearance during the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix weekend at the nightclub E11even. He reportedly did a 45-minute set that included “Goosebumps,” “Antidote,” “Sicko Mode” and “Pick Up the Phone.”

Scott followed that up with his first televised performance since the tragedy on the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. Set against a wintery, snowy theme, he did “Mafia” and “Lost Forever,” receiving an average reaction from the crowd.

In addition to his fall festival schedule, the “Escape Plan” artist is also rehabilitating his image through charitable efforts. Scott has announced plans to donate $1 million to 100 HBCU students. The Waymon Webster Scholarship Fund is awarded through his Cactus Jack Foundation. He also plans to donate the proceeds from his sneaker collaboration with Nike to his Project HEAL Initiative, which is “dedicated to addressing challenges facing youth from marginalized and at-risk communities.”