Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Politics

Messy Ass Republicans Move To 9th Speaker Vote After Kevin McCarthy Loses 8th Ballot For Speaker

McCarthy's humiliation won't stop him from trying his best to secure the position.

By
Candace McDuffie
Comments (4)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is seen on the House floor during the third day of the House speakership election at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 5, 2023.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) is seen on the House floor during the third day of the House speakership election at the U.S. Capitol Jan. 5, 2023.
Photo: Francis Chung (AP)

On Thursday, the House moved to a ninth vote as Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) failed yet again to win over hard-right Republicans. Over the last 3 days, McCarthy lost his eighth ballot for speaker. Despite groveling and offering concessions that would weaken the position, messy ass Republicans are denying him from proceeding.

Watch
  • Off
  • English
25:40
Now playing
'We Have Got to Make Sure We Are Flexing, Showing Our Power': Cory Booker Gets Political About Wealth Building in a Crisis at The Root Institute
August 17, 2020
03:09
Now playing
'Stacey Abrams Won That Election': Eric Holder Stays Ready to Scrap Against Anti-Democratic Principles
April 16, 2019

Without a speaker in place, the House is simply at a standstill. On the ninth ballot, House Democrats stood strong behind Hakeem Jeffries—the first Black person to lead either party in Congress. California Democrat Ted Lieu nominated Jeffries as speaker and used the opportunity to brag about the party’s ability to work together.

“Vote after vote. Nomination for nomination. Democrats are united,” Lieu stated. Republicans, on the other hand, are from it. Rep. Matthew M. Rosendale (R-Montana) decided to nominate Florida Republican Byron Donalds.

Advertisement

“The voices that were sent here to equally to equally represent each of the 435 districts across this nation have become diminished,” he commented. Rosendale also said that power has been centralized “into the hands of the speaker and a fortunate few who happen to serve on the Rules Committee.”

Not everyone is against McCarthy, though. Texas Republican Troy E. Nehls nominated McCarthy and condemned his peers who failed to support him. “This battle we are raging must end,” he said. “Kevin McCarthy fully understands that being speaker of the House will not be easy.”

G/O Media may get a commission
Iris USA Standing Boutique Style Clothing Rack
10% off
Iris USA Standing Boutique Style Clothing Rack

Function meets aesthetic
Maximize your clothing storage by storing your coats or fancy dresses on this sleek clothing rack.

Advertisement

McCarthy’s humiliating defeats have not deterred him from trying to lock down House speaker. On Tuesday, the 2023 vote made history by becoming the first Congress in 100 years not to elect a speaker on the first ballot.

PoliticsPolitics