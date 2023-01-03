No Speaker of the House Yet, But Here's Who We'd Nominate to Fill the Void

Republicans are hard at work doing their favorite activity, making it impossible to do any governing. For the first time in 100 years, a nominee from the party in power failed to win the initial floor vote. (Congrats on the biggest failure of the century, Representative Kevin McCarthy).

Until they can come to an agreement, the House is at a complete standstill. But while the Republicans were spending their time squabbling, over at the Root, we decided to find a solution.

Fun fact, anyone can be elected as Speaker of the House regardless even if they’re not a member of congress.

So in the interest of helping democracy function and having a few laughs, here are The Root nominees for Speaker of the House.