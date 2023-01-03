No Speaker of the House Yet, But Here's Who We'd Nominate to Fill the Void

Politics

No Speaker of the House Yet, But Here's Who We'd Nominate to Fill the Void

The Speaker doesn't have to be a member of Congress (like, who knew?) So we decided to nominate a few of our own: Beyoncé, Common, Al Sharpton and more.

By
Jessica Washington
Beyonce and Megan Thee Stallion
Photo: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for The Recording Academy (Getty Images)

Republicans are hard at work doing their favorite activity, making it impossible to do any governing. For the first time in 100 years, a nominee from the party in power failed to win the initial floor vote. (Congrats on the biggest failure of the century, Representative Kevin McCarthy).

Until they can come to an agreement, the House is at a complete standstill. But while the Republicans were spending their time squabbling, over at the Root, we decided to find a solution.

Fun fact, anyone can be elected as Speaker of the House regardless even if they’re not a member of congress.

So in the interest of helping democracy function and having a few laughs, here are The Root nominees for Speaker of the House.

Queen Bé for Speaker


Queen Bé for Speaker

Beyonce
Photo: Mason Poole/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Obviously we can’t have a conversation about leadership without talking about the queen herself, Beyoncé. Sure, she has zero political experience, but I’d vote for her over McCarthy in a heartbeat.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion
Photo: Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Amazon Music (Getty Images)

She may not have any track record in politics, but this original Hot Girl, is tough enough for any challenge. She’d be dog walking the entire chamber in no time, and we’d love to see a speaker who can lay down the law and the beats.

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle
Photo: Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala (Getty Images)

The princess of our hearts managed to shake one of the oldest monarchies to its core just be existing. We’re pretty sure she could take on the U.S. Congress without breaking a sweat. And if they try to bully her, well, we know this duchess has Netflix on speed dial.

Common Takes Congress

Common Takes Congress

Rapper Common
Photo: Jason Mendez/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Not to be crude, but the photo kind of speaks for itself. But seriously, looks aside, Common has been talking about issues in the Black community for decades with eloquence and poise. Congress could certainly use a touch of his soothing wit, even if his nomination would make Fox News explode.

Serena Williams

Serena Williams

Serena Williams
Photo: hoto by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for National Portrait Gallery (Getty Images)

If you’ve ever seen Serena Williams body the competition at a tennis match, then you know the members of congress stand no chance against her. She’s fiery, she’s passionate, and honestly that killer serve alone wins her my vote.

Rev. Al Sharpton

Rev. Al Sharpton

Rev. Al Sharpton
Photo: Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images (Getty Images)

This one is a no-brainer. Reverend Al Sharpton has been a civil rights icon since way before I’ve been alive. He loves to talk (so being speaker should be pretty easy). Get this man a gavel cause he’s certainly got our vote.

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer

Keke Palmer
Photo: Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Who can forget the time Keke Palmer absolutely destroyed the central Republican villain of the early 2000s. But seriously, if she can unintentionally destroy Dick Cheney’s ego, imagine what she could do to the rest of the party if she was actually trying. All I’m going to say is that Ms. Keke P absolutely has my vote.

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey

Oprah Winfrey
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for ABA (Getty Images)

Has Oprah Winfrey earned some major side-eye from us over the years, sure. (**Cough Cough** Dr. Oz). But no one can deny that Oprah knows how to bring folks together. In a divided Congress, Oprah might be the only person capable of uniting the country.

Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe

Shannon Sharpe
Photo: Charley Gallay / Stringer (Getty Images)

This one is just a pure chaos pick. Do I know anything about how Shannon Sharpe will be as a leader? No, but wouldn’t it be wild watching Republicans try to deal with this man on a daily basis, 100 percent. And for that reason, he’s got my vote.

Jayson Tatum


Jayson Tatum

Jayson Tatum
Photo: Brian Fluharty/Getty Image (Getty Images)

Promise we’re not just picking people because they’re handsome. Jayson Tatum happens to be a phenomenal leader of the Boston Celtics, and I think that says something about his ability to lead Congress. And yes, we wouldn’t mind looking at him for the next four years.

Vice President Kamala Harris

Vice President Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi
Photo: Ting Shen/Bloomberg via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Nominating Vice President Kamala Harris for Speaker of the House wouldn’t really make any sense (she’s got her hands full). But you have to admit, having someone competent in the role would be pretty nice.

Former-First Lady Michelle Obama


Former-First Lady Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama
Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for ABA (Getty Images)

I mean come-on haven’t we earned seeing Michelle Obama in a leadership position? Mostly, it would really piss of conservatives, and I’m honestly here for that too.

Lou Bega

Lou Bega

Lou Bega
Photo: hoto by Philipp von Ditfurth/picture alliance via Getty Images (Getty Images)

Mambo No. 5 stole my heart as a child, and now I want to help Lou Bega steal the speaker’s gavel. From what I can tell he hasn’t done a ton since his major hit, so he’s probably free to take over Congress.

Loni Love

Loni Love

Loni Love at The Root 100
Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images (Getty Images)

If you’ve ever seen Loni Love talk, you know she can command a room (ask anyone who saw her host the Root 100). All we need is to give this talk show host a gavel, and I’m sure she’d solve Congress in a heartbeat.

Representative Hakeem Jeffries

Representative Hakeem Jeffries

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries
Photo: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images (Getty Images)

Y’all know I had to throw someone serious onto the list. While Republicans floundered, Democrats unanimously voted to elect Rep. Hakeem Jeffries as House Speaker, making him the first Black politician to lead either party. Jeffries was also the first person since 2007 to unanimously win the support of their party for leadership. Democrats don’t hold the majority, so it’s highly unlikely that Jeffries will be Speaker (although not technically against the rules). But there was no way to make this list without at least giving the New York Representative an honorable mention.

