The Republican party is synonymous with mess at this point. So it makes sense that after winning the House, they’re not exactly having an easy time deciding on a leader.

And while normally, we might ignore the Republican party drama, this time around it could actually matter.

So without further ado: here are five things you probably didn’t know about the drama surrounding the speaker nominations.



1. No Speaker, No House

First order of business for the new congress today will be voting on a speaker. However, until there is a winner, congress can’t vote on anything else, which means that until Republicans get their act together, government will be at a standstill.

2. The Math is Currently Not Mathing for Front-Runner McCarthy

House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) is “the obvious choice” for speaker, but he’s having a hard time convincing the (extra) hard right faction of his party to agree.

Five Republicans have publicly stated that they will not be voting for him for speaker, which if you look at the math is a big problem for McCarthy.

Republicans currently control 222 seats in the house (a slim majority). If everyone votes, McCarthy needs 218 votes in order to win. That means he can’t really afford to lose five votes if everyone votes. (It’s a little trickier than that because some people could decline to vote lowering the total he needs).

3. He’s Got Some Secret Detractors

Republicans not in that group of five have also been letting slip to reporters that they’re on the fence about McCarthy. (Which does not bode well for him).

McCarthy can’t really afford to lose the five Republican votes, and he certainly can’t afford to lose anymore votes.

4. No One Has Lost the Initial Floor Vote in 100 Years.

Not to rub the potential humiliation in McCarthy’s face or anything, but if he loses this initial vote it will be kind of a big deal. No one has lost the initial floor vote in 100 years. And folks in pundit land are predicting that he could go down.

5. So What’s Going to Happen?

We’re not magic at The Root, so obviously we don’t know exactly what will happen. (Sorry for anyone hoping we had a crystal ball). A likely scenario here is that McCarthy loses the initial vote, and they go into a very tedious round of roll-call votes that go on until enough people give up and let the dude win.

Alternatively we’ll all held hostage by Republican’s inability to get their act together, which would honestly be a very nostalgic way to start off the new year.