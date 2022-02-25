The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be honored at this year’s NAACP Image Awards.



Per The Hollywood Reporter, the couple will receive the President’s Award, which recognizes “notable achievement and valued public service” for their philanthropic contributions. Previous recipients include Colin Powell, Condolee za Rice, Jay-Z, LeBron James, Muhammad Ali, Soledad O’Brien and Rihanna.

In a statement, Meghan and Prince Harry explained:

“It’s a true honor to be recognized by President Derrick Johnson and the NAACP, whose efforts to propel racial justice and civil rights are as vital today as they were nearly 115 years ago. We’re proud to support the NAACP’s work and to also partner with the organization on the newly created annual NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, which will be bestowed to Dr. Safiya Noble as part of the 53rd NAACP Image Awards.”

The newly- minted NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award will go to individuals who are leading the charge for “transformational change in progressing civil and human rights, but who also seek advancements in the digital rights space and work to expand equity.”

Added NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson, “We’re thrilled to present this award to Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who together have heeded the call to social justice and have joined the struggle for equity both in the U.S. and around the world. Not only do they continue to lead by example, The Duke and Duchess have also decided to inspire the next generation of activists through the NAACP-Archewell Digital Civil Rights Award, ensuring the support and recognition of generations of civil rights leaders to come.”

Additionally, as noted previously by The Root, legendary actor Samuel L. Jackson will also be honored with the prestigious Chairman’s Award at this year’s ceremony.

The 2022 NAACP Image Awards airs live on Saturday, Feb. 26 at 8p.m.ET only on BET. For the complete list of nominees, head on over to naacpimageawards.net.