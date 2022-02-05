Two things I’ve learned this week: For one, tennis icon Serena Williams is actually besties with Prince Harry. And two, Prince Harry has like…a real job, and a good one too! The Duke of Sussex serves as the chief impact officer of the company, BetterUp, an organization that offers mental health services and employee coaching for staff.

Advertisement

This past Thursday, the San Francisco based company hosted a panel discussion featuring CEO, Alexi Robichaux, and the 23 time Grand Slam winner, Serena Williams. Williams spoke to the audience about burnout, boundaries, and losing, despite having given your all.

“It’s hard. I’m a terrible loser,” Williams said. “When it comes to losing, I even hate that word,” she expressed. “Because for me, if I have a loss I actually learn so much from it. Some of my best growth has come from a loss.”

“Even when I’m investing in a company, I actually want to know about your losses,” Williams continued. “If you started a company before, how did you do? ... Where did you kind of fail at? Because if everything was so good and so clean and so easy, then that doesn’t even build character, you know?”

Harry then imparted some wisdom suitable for all ages.

“If you’re in your 20s, your 30s, your 40s and even your 50s, and you think you’ve got it sorted, then bad stuff’s gonna happen,” he said.

Harry, who joined the company in March of 2021 feels passionately about the mission of BetterUp.

“I firmly believe that focusing on and prioritizing our mental fitness unlocks potential and opportunity that we never knew we had inside of us,” he said.

Advertisement

“Being attuned with your mind, and having a support structure around you, are critical to finding your own version of peak performance,” the duke added. “What I’ve learned in my own life is the power of transforming pain into purpose.”

Lately, we’ve learned of two terrible tragedies involving the suicidal death of two of our brightest stars; former Miss USA, Cheslie Kryst, and Ian Alexander Jr., entrepreneur and son of actress Regina King. It seems that we never really know how deeply people are hurting, even when they’re close to us.

Advertisement

Harry and Williams share a close friendship that includes the duke’s wife, Meghan Markle. Williams credits Harry for helping her find the mental health coach that she works with to this day.

“I know I joke a lot, but Harry is actually one of my coaches,” Williams shared while laughing. “Whenever I see him, he’s always solving all my life’s problems, so I kind of give that to your BetterUp coach, it’s kind of helped me ― so thank you!”