Royal Couple Denounces Soccer Racism—but Will They Be Silent or Silenced About Racism Toward Meghan Markle?

Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at UEFA EURO 2020 final football match between Italy and England on July 11, 2021; Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, with Oprah Winfrey. Photo : John Sibley/Pool/AFP ( Getty Images ) , Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions ( Getty Images )

In case you missed it (which was actually pretty hard to do if you’re active on social media even as an American who says “soccer” instead of “football/futbol”), England’s team was defeated by Italy at Sunday’s Euro 2020 final.

God save the scene because it was quite the scene afterward, with swarms of beans-and-toast-bigots targeting Black players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka with racist epithets via social media.



As news writer at The Root, Zack Linly reported:



Anti-Blackness is a global phenomenon that rears its ugly head whenever white people are displeased and negroes are involved. That’s why three Black soccer players became victims of racial abuse after they missed penalty kicks while playing for England against Italy in the European Championship shootout on Sunday. Now, the English Football Association is pledging to “stamp discrimination out of the game,” but if you know anything about bigoted and disgruntled sports fans, you know that’s an uphill battle.

Along with several other official organizations, Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, issued a statement against the racist abuse.

“I am sickened by the racist abuse aimed at England players after last night’s match,” the official Kensington Palace account tweeted on Monday. “It is totally unacceptable that players have to endure this abhorrent behaviour. It must stop now and all those involved should be held accountable.”



“Oooh now do the racist abuse aimed at Meghan Markle. *pulls up chair*” Rewire News Group Senior Editor, Law & Policy Imani Gandy tweeted in response to the statement.

Excuse me while I yell, “GOALLLLLLLLLLLLLL!” because that was right on target. Score!

Of course, this denouncing comes from the same institution that terrorized Meghan so much that she and her husband Prince Harry had to step down from their royals duties (and their family continue to be terrorized by British media), the same institution that “banned ‘coloured immigrants or foreigners’ from serving in clerical roles in the royal household until at least the late 1960s” and you know...the same institution with an inherent foundation of imperialism.



So yeah, Prince William and Duchess Kate—how about starting with a thorough statement and true atonement for that “senior member” (who many suspect was William himself) who made the grossly racist comment about Sussex son Archie’s skin tone? Or will you be silent/silenced about that one? *peers over glasses*

Speaking of Meghan, her name was trending even before Kensington Palace issued a statement as Italy fans expressed solidarity with the Duchess of Sussex as a perfect way to troll England fans.

*Italian chef’s kiss* Como se dice “bloop” en Italiano?







