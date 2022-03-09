A elderly Florida man who spent last weekend sharing conspiracy theories and nonsense political talk with rich friends in New Orleans had to make a detour on his way home after the borrowed private plane he was on lost an engine.



The man, former President Donald Trump, took off from NOLA late Saturday after meeting with Republican donors but he didn’t make it far. About a half-hour into the short flight back to his snowbird residence on a golf course in Palm Beach, Fla., an engine failed. The plane, which was also carrying staff members and Secret Service agents, reverted safely back to New Orleans.



According to Politico, Trump was in New Orleans for one of his favorite hobbies: spinning barely intelligible yarns about the state of American politics, insulting anyone he considers an enemy and floating the idea of another ego-driven run for the most powerful elected office on Earth.



From Politico Trump delivered a rambling 90-minute speech before donors Saturday at the Four Seasons Hotel in New Orleans, where he spoke on a range of topics. According to a recording of the speech, he jokingly suggested the U.S. “bomb the shit out of Russia” with planes bearing the Chinese flag; called one of his nemeses in Congress, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff of California, a “watermelon head;” and called another critic, attorney George Conway, a “son of a bitch.” Trump also said he was “looking … very, very strongly” at the possibility of waging a 2024 comeback bid for the presidency.

The Washington Post reported that the aircraft was owned by a Trump donor and lent to the self-proclaimed billionaire for the evening. He borrowed a different plane with working engines to finally make his way home.

Trump and crew ultimately made it back to Florida in the wee hours of Sunday morning, presumably in time for the 75-year-old to rest before heading to the local Denny’s, which offers a 15 percent discount for AARP members.