Man Wanting to Cremate Dog Got Horrible Surprise, Cory Booker's Staffer Busted at the Capitol, Man Released From Prison Allegedly Kills Mother and 15-Year-Old Brother, California Woman Sees 'Blatant Racism' Printed on Test Results and Other News Stories

This Black Chick-Fil-A Employee Got Shortchanged For Her Company Scholarship, Then Something Amazing Happened
The power of social media is strong. Even though a Black Georgia college student received a solid amount of money in a scholarship from Chick-fil-A, many people noticed it was less than other recipients. Instead of complaining, folks got proactive and came to her support. - Noah A. McGee Read More
This Man’s Dog Was Supposed to be Cremated, but a New Employee Allegedly Did This Unbelievable Act Instead
Darrine Timpson’s 2-year-old dog died while giving birth to her puppies on March 27. Timpson contacted Loving Care Pet Funeral Services in Catonsville, Maryland, to arrange the cremation of his beloved dog Jada. The following day, Timpson received what he thought were Jada’s ashes, but “about 30 minutes after he left, I received a call from animal control of Baltimore City” with devastating news. - Angela Wilson Read More
While Cory Booker Was Filibustering, One of His Staffers Got Busted At The U.S. Capitol of All Places
While New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker was causing good trouble on the Senate floor, one of his staffers was getting in some real trouble outside the room. Capitol Police led him away in handcuffs over what he tried to bring in the building. - Kalyn Womack Read More
L.A.-Area Latino Whole Foods Manager Goes Viral For Accusing Black Man of Shoplifting, Forcing Him to Return $200 in Items That He Paid For
A video of a Black man’s confrontation with employees at a Los Angeles-area Whole Foods has gone viral after thousands who have viewed the video accused the store manager of racial profiling. In the video, the man who was shopping at the Culver City store can be heard in a heated exchange with a Latino employee. The employee, who identified himself as the store manager, approached the shopper, accused him of stealing his groceries and asked for his receipt. - Angela Johnson Read More
Marvin Sapp Claims He’s Received Phone Calls With This Frightening Twist Following Backlash For Trapping His Congregation to Give $40K
The viral video of Marvin Sapp infamously telling the church ushers to “close the doors” until $40,000 was raised is still being shared across the internet. However, not everyone is joking about the clip. - Noah A. McGee Read More
SMH...You Won’t Believe the ‘Blatant Racism’ This California Black Woman Saw Printed on Her Test Results
A Black woman in California who was expecting to get a simple test from a local medical clinic experienced something much worse, causing outrage on social media. - Noah A. McGee Read More
Da’ron Donta Jenkins was released from prison on Tuesday, March 25. Just six days later, he’s accused of the unthinkable. Wilson, North Carolina, police responded to a home in the 1700 block of Snowden Drive around 5:23 p.m on March 31 after receiving “an unknown type call.” Upon their arrival, officers found 50-year-old Dana Vanessa Jenkins and her 15-year-old son Daryn Cox dead at the scene. The victims were identified as Da’ron’s mother and brother. - Angela Wilson Read More
This 5-Year-Old Nonverbal Georgia Boy Hopped Over His Home Balcony and Disappeared, With Heartbreaking Results
You may have seen flyers of this boy, 5-year-old Indi Bullock, on your social media pages last week. Local Georgia police posted his picture, desperately asking for the public’s help in locating him after he vanished. However, the cops finally came back with a development on the search… and it’s a heartbreaking one. - Kalyn Womack Read More
Plot twist: Public Defends Ga. Dad Arrested for Leaving Kids Alone at McDonald’s For Job Interview Until This Happens
A Georgia man is looking at some serious legal trouble after a now-viral story of why he left his three children behind in a local McDonald’s seems to have some holes in it. The internet rallied behind 24-year-old Chris Louis, who was arrested on March 22 at an Augusta McDonald’s after police found he’d left his three children alone in the restaurant for over an hour and a half. - Angela Johnson Read More
‘Possessed’ Luxury Wigmaker Who Plowed Into a Mother and Her Three Young Kids Blame This Supernatural Entity for the Horrific Crash
A woman is being charged with three counts of manslaughter, negligent homicide, and assault after a harrowing crash left a mother and her two young children dead. But the reason behind the incident may send chills down your spine. - Angela Wilson Read More