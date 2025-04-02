L.A.-Area Latino Whole Foods Manager Goes Viral For Accusing Black Man of Shoplifting, Forcing Him to Return $200 in Items That He Paid For

A video of a Black man’s confrontation with employees at a Los Angeles-area Whole Foods has gone viral after thousands who have viewed the video accused the store manager of racial profiling. In the video, the man who was shopping at the Culver City store can be heard in a heated exchange with a Latino employee. The employee, who identified himself as the store manager, approached the shopper, accused him of stealing his groceries and asked for his receipt.

The shopper, who knew the store doesn’t make a habit out of asking people to show their receipts, called the manager on his BS and asked why he was being questioned. The manager’s response was even more disturbing.

“That’s all of our product right there, if you didn’t pay for it,” the manager replied.

The shopper, who insisted he paid for everything, had his receipt (literally) and walked to a register to ask employees to return over $200 worth of grocery items for a full refund.

You can watch the video of his exchange with the store employees here:

The video has since received over 150,000 likes and nearly 14,000 comments from viewers who believe the store manager was way out of line.

“You did right by returning it back. They act like they don’t need your money,” wrote one person in the comments.

One Mexican viewer apologized, calling the manger’s behavior an embarrassment to Latinos everywhere.

“As a Mexican I apologize he don’t represent us and it’s an embarrassment what he did and the way he’s acting,” they wrote.



Others were quick to point out that the shopper never received an apology from any of the employees he encountered, even after showing his receipt, and called on other shoppers to boycott the store.

“Until Whole foods apologizes to this man, let’s boycott,” they wrote.