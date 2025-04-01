SMH...You Won't Believe the 'Blatant Racism' This California Black Woman Saw Printed on Her Test Results

A Black woman in California who was expecting to get a simple test from a local medical clinic experienced something much worse, causing outrage on social media.

In a viral video posted to Kierra King’s TikTok, the young Black woman describes the “blatant racism” she experienced while at the Perlman Clinic Modern Healthcare in San Diego, Calif.

Before the video even started, King wrote in the caption, “This is beyond unacceptable. My story is just one instance of blatant racism. Things like this are happening every single day. I am making the decision to use my personal social media as a platform to continue to bring awareness to the gravity of how out of control things have gotten in the United States and in the world.”

The first thing King shows in the video is her test sample that reads, “King Kong,” instead of her name.

She then asks the staffer, “Can you tell me what’s wrong with this sample?”

In response, the clinic worker says, “Oh my god, I’m sorry.”

King then added, “Can you understand as a Black woman why I would have a problem with that? How could that be a mistake because this, ‘King,’ that’s my last name. ‘Kong’ would be my first name correct? How do you misspell ‘Kierra’ as ‘Kong’?”

The worker then found the person who printed the questionable lable and brought them to King, saying, “It wasn’t my intention to do that.”

King wasn’t going for it and insisted that it wasn’t an accident. She ended the video by asking the worker for her name so she could report her.

Watch below:

More than seven million views later, King shared an update on the matter, saying that she’s thankful for all the support she’s received and added that she will continue to be a voice for women and Black people.

She also reported the worker to the clinic, her insurance provider, the city, and the state.