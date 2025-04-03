How a Young Man's Prison Release Led to the Gruesome Murder of His Own Mama, 15-Year-Old Brother

Da’ron Donta Jenkins was released from prison on Tuesday, March 25. Just six days later, he’s accused of the unthinkable. Wilson, North Carolina, police responded to a home in the 1700 block of Snowden Drive around 5:23 p.m on March 31 after receiving “an unknown type call.” Upon their arrival, officers found 50-year-old Dana Vanessa Jenkins and her 15-year-old son Daryn Cox dead at the scene. The victims were identified as Da’ron’s mother and brother.

Now, Da’ron has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, according to WRAL News. Da’ron, 25, who was released from prison for a separate crime not even a full week before, is being held at the Wilson County jail without bond. It is unknown what kind of weapon was used or whether their deaths were premeditated or the result of a domestic dispute.

“When I saw them turn the ambulance people away, I knew everything wasn’t okay,” Juanilla Kornegay, a cousin who lives next door, told WRAL News. Kornegay called Dana “a very sweet person. Always smiled. I can see her smile right now. She always smiled. She went to work and came home. She took care of her youngest son.” Dana was described as “a hard worker with a cheerful personality” who “hugged people as if she’d known them for years.”

Daryn, who attended Beddingfield High School, wanted to become a pastor, per the outlet. ABC 11 reported how Daryn attended church every Sunday and served on the media team and played music.

“It has been very difficult,” said Mt. Moriah Community Church Pastor Sherman Blandon. “Confusing, troubling — even as a man of faith, I have a lot of questions.” Dana and Daryn are also being remembered by the local church, where fellow members said they were well-involved in their community.

Another family friend said Dana “was just a joy to be around. It’s just, it’s a shock to our community, to our friends, to our family.”

Dana Jenkins also leaves behind one daughter.

Da’ron appeared in court on Tuesday, April 1. It’s unclear if he entered a plea or retained an attorney to speak on his behalf.