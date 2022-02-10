It looks Death Row Records will be getting new life breathed back into it.

Snoop Dogg, the legendary rapper whose riseto fame in the 90's was due largely in part to the record label, is now taking his arguably rightful place as owner of the iconic brand.

Per Variety, the first installation of this new deal was finalized on Wednesday between the “Gin & Juice” rapper and MNRK Music Group, which is controlled by private equity fund managed by Blackstone. Though specific figures weren’t disclosed, the multi-part deal also means that Snoop will be acquiring a handful of music rights from a variety of artist’s songs, including his own.

“I am thrilled and appreciative of the opportunity to acquire the iconic and culturally significant Death Row Records brand, which has immense untapped future value,” Snoop Dogg said in a statement. “It feels good to have ownership of the label I was part of at the beginning of my career and as one of the founding members. This is an extremely meaningful moment for me. I would like to personally thank the teams at Blackstone, MNRK and especially David Kestnbaum, who worked collaboratively with me over several months to make this exciting homecoming a reality. I’m looking forward to building the next chapter of Death Row Records.”

Added Chris Taylor, MNRK Music Group’s, President & CEO said: “Snoop is clearly the executive to take Death Row into its next 30 years. MNRK has been honored to oversee this legendary brand over the last decade and enjoyed introducing it to millions of new fans in 2021 through our award-winning 30th anniversary marketing campaign.”

This news comes just days before the “Drop It Like It’s Hot” rapper is expected to take the stage alongside Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar and Eminem for the upcoming Super Bowl Halftime show. However, it also comes just as the rapper and one of his associates, Bishop Don “Magic” Juan, are facing new allegations of sexual assault.

According to Pitchfork, in a lawsuit filed on Wednesday, a woman—identified only as Jane Doe in court documents—claims that in 2013 she was taken to Juan’s home “against her will” and was subsequently forced to engage in oral sex. Immediately after, Doe says she was taken to Snoop’s studio where she was “ cornered her in a bathroom stall” and forced to yet again engage in oral sex.

She is now suing the rapper for a “violation of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, for sexual battery, and for sexual assault,” though Snoop has denied all claims made against him.