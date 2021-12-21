The life and times of legendary music producer Suge Knight will be getting the biopic treatment soon.



Per Deadline, the Death Row Records co-founder’s life rights have been obtained by Steve Whitney of TSW Films. The script is set to be penned by Nick Cassavetes (John Q) and Anthony Thorne. Though Knight himself will probably not get to see the film when it releases (as he’s currently serving a 28-year sentence at San Diego’s RJ Donovan Correctional Facility after pleading no contest for charges of voluntary manslaughter back in 2015), he did speak on the forthcoming film and explained how it finally came about after all these years:

Over the last 30 years, there has been so much talk about Compton, me, the inner cities, and Death Row—a lot of talk. Even when it comes to making my movie there has been so many imposters saying they have my rights, or they got the deal – that was, and is, all talk. I jumped off the porch in my neighborhood at a young age but never forgot where I came from. Most people try to ride for the hills, I made it and tried to bring as many people to the hills with me and feel that I was successful at it.

He concluded: “I met a guy named Mike Klein that was with Ruthless. David Kenner was on the phone with Michael Harris and they took a meeting with Jerry Heller and during process of taking that meeting they were trying to sell Dre back to Ruthless behind my back. Mike Klein told me about it and I respect him for it—We became friends. So when it came time to do a real movie and tell the truth about it he introduced me to Steve Whitney. Now, Steve, Mike, and I, and the woman that has my back, are making this movie. Taking it to the next level!”

Whitney added, “During the golden era of rap and hip hop, all roads led through Suge Knight. That era helped define a new brand of music and culture that changed the world.”

While specific details about the new biopic have yet to be revealed, you can be sure this film will touch on his highly successful, yet highly tumultuous time running Death Row Records and the role he played in bringing talents like Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, and Tupac into the mainstream back in the early ‘90s.

Additionally, as previously reported by The Root, in 2019, Knight gave Ray J control of all Death Row Records dealings. Nick Cannon also serves as the overseer Knight’s upcoming autobiography though a release date has not been set yet.