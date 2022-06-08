Last week, it was rumored that Lori Harvey split from actor Michael B. Jordan for whom she dated for over a year. Although a source close to the couple told People on June 4th that the pair called it quits, neither star has confirmed the breakup. That didn’t stop the internet from losing its collective mind when they saw Jordan sitting courtside Sunday at the NBA Finals looking heartbroken. Yesterday, E! News reported that Harvey scrubbed her Instagram feed of Jordan altogether.

Why is the world so pressed about the personal life of a 25-year-old woman?

People’s source also believes Jordan wanted to progress the relationship and ultimately marry Harvey, but she wasn’t interested in heading in that direction. “Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” the source said.

It’s worth repeating that none of this has been confirmed by either party involved. However, the internet was ablaze with their own take on the split. Some have claimed that with Jordan being so financially invested in the relationship, Harvey owed him marriage. Others have stated that Harvey will never do better than Jordan.

These two famous, rich and attractive celebrities will both move on and be just fine. The fact is, Harvey’s personal life has always been fodder for gossip and unfairly placed under a microscope. She was briefly engaged to soccer player Memphis Depay back in 2017. Harvey has since been rumored to have dated stars like Sean Combs, Trey Songz and Future.



It doesn’t take much for hate to be directly aimed at Harvey online. She’s previously received backlash for sharing skin care tips and weight loss secrets. Apparently, people have a problem accepting that what works for Harvey may not work for them—she has stated as much—but it doesn’t stop the constant disrespect. That same rule applies to the alleged breakup with Jordan.

Even though it’s pure speculation, if Harvey wasn’t comfortable becoming serious with Jordan—who is 10 years her senior—she has every right to leave. Yes, their romance was fun to watch and the two had undeniable chemistry. But some relationships, especially at Harvey’s young age, just don’t work out.

What’s truly disturbing is the vast difference in treatment of Harvey compared to men like Future and Nick Cannon. According to Wikipedia, the former is “the father of at least eight children, each with different women.” Cannon recently made headlines for expecting his 8th child with Abby De La Rosa, with whom he already has twins.

The internet isn’t telling these men they owe these women anything—even though they have children by them. Nor are folks saying Future and Nick Cannon should settle down at their big ages. The hypocrisy between them and Harvey is painfully loud. It also doesn’t make a bit of damn sense.

The indignation will eventually die down and both celebrities will date other people that the world will either love or love to hate. But in the meantime, Harvey will do what she always has done: continue to piss everyone off by just living her best life.