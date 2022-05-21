On this week’s episode of why Black Twitter is losing their minds, folks have been in absolute shambles after Lori Harvey revealed her dietary habits. The 25 year old influencer recently shared on TikTok her very own “weight loss hack,” leaving many with raised eyebrows, strained necks, and in hand over hip formation. Harvey, who has been dating actor Michael B. Jordan for nearly two years, told her followers that she gained 15 pounds of “relationship weight” after the couple got together.

“It was horrible,” she said. “None of my clothes fit. It was just not okay.”

Claiming that she’s been asked by fans for years about her fitness routine, she was prompted to share how she got her slim and trim physique upon leaving her pilates class last week.

“So I have consistently been doing pilates for the last year,” the influencer continued. “I’ve done it for a few years but I’ve been really consistent the last year.”

While this style of body conditioning began to popularize in the mid 2000s, pilates now seem to have the girls in a real chokehold, including our Lori. But the exercise and additional workouts (including the two-a-days she spoke about committing to at times) is not what has everyone side eyeing her methods.

As she continued in the video she captioned, “Here’s the tea!” she went on to describe the calorie deficit that contributed to her shedding the extra weight.

“I think I maybe was consuming like 1,200 calories in a day max,” she explained. “And I wasn’t on like a specific regimen. I was just trying to do meat and veggies and like minimal carbs.”

The TikTok video which has now been viewed 1.8 million times received almost immediate criticism from fans and health experts alike. In a world aiming to be more body positive and set on rejecting toxic diet culture, nutritionists and other medical professionals have begun to weigh in on whether or not Harvey’s advice is sound.

Author and journalist Ernest Owens wrote on Twitter, “Fun, but important, facts: ‘Relationship weight’ isn’t a real thing — but correlating comfort & love to weight gain as if it’s a problem is fatphobic AF. Eating 1200 calories a day after gaining 15 pounds says a lot about Lori Harvey and the society’s fear of fat. All sad.”

According to the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, the average adult should consume anywhere between 1,600 and 3,200 calories a day. The organization also suggests that “if you are very active throughout the day, the high end of the range may be more reflective of your needs.”

This is perhaps the most concerning aspect in Harvey’s case, considering the additional strain she places on her body with intense workouts. As she concluded in the video, “[Cardio is] how you drop. Because pilates alone is not going to make you lose weight.”

Despite the backlash Harvey received for sharing her routine, some people praised her and supported her decision to stick to what she believes works best for her.

As for Harvey herself, (perhaps in anticipation of the negative comments she might receive upon posting), she wrote under the video, “Before y’all start your sh*t this is what worked for me and MY body..everyone is different so tailor your needs to meet your goals [prayer hands emoji].”

To each their own. Y’all be safe out there.