Just a couple of months after making their red carpet debut, actor/director Michael B. Jordan and model/influencer Lori Harvey have reportedly ended their relationship after a year and half together.

According to People, rumors of problems began circulating in the last few weeks, following Harvey’s trip to the Cannes Film Festival in France. A source told People, “Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other.”

Prior to this relationship, the Creed actor has always been private about his personal life, so it’s not surprising that neither Jordan or Harvey have officially commented on the break up.

“Michael matured a lot over the course of their relationship and was ready to commit for the long term. He let down his guard with her, opening up emotionally in a romantic relationship for the first time,” the source continued. “They had great times together and brought out the best in each other.”

The Black Panther star discussed his romance with The Hollywood Reporter in December, saying about his decision to go public, “the situation for me was real enough.”

“When I was younger, I don’t know if I could have handled the onslaught of opinions and being picked apart, and also being conscious of what the other person’s going to go through,” he said. “It takes a special person to deal with that.”

If it is indeed over between the couple, it’s hard not to believe all the extra public attention played a role. Back in February 2021, the pair faced heightened scrutiny and jokes when Jordan rented out an aquarium for Valentine’s Day. Turns out there was more to the gesture than just an elaborate celebration.

“There’s a premeditated planning of staying out of the way that sometimes kills spontaneity and intimacy,” Jordan told The Hollywood Reporter. “I wanted to take that away and give this the best chance it had, in this weird world that we live in, to be somewhat normal.”

I guess Steve Harvey can relax now and go back to focusing on something else besides his stepdaughter’s love life.