It appears Nick Cannon may be out of the baby-making business—for now!

During a recent interview on The Language of Love podcast with Dr. Laura Berman, Cannon explained that he doesn’t have “the bandwidth” for more kids at this stage in life because he wants to make sure he’s present for the children—all eight and counting—that he currently has.

Advertisement

“I don’t have the bandwidth for it anymore,” he explained, per HipHopDX. “I feel like I do owe the women that are currently in my life, I owe them as much energy, time, and effort as I possibly [can], especially my kids. Every time I close my eyes I see my kids.”

When asked if all of his kids were intentional or not, Cannon further explained:

“If I’ve gotten to that point where I say, ‘I can take off this condom,’ I’m gonna say, ‘She could be the mother of my child.’ Every woman that I have a child with, there is definitely a conversation about, ‘Wow, how amazing would this be?’ I feel like every woman I have a child with are amazing mothers, and there was a thought process going into like, ‘Man, she would be an amazing mother, she’s desired children, I can’t wait to see what type of mother she would be.’ So, I would say that they’re all planned.”

Prior to this interview, Cannon released a new single from his forthcoming mixtape, Raw N B The Explicit Tape, in which he professed his ever-present feelings for his ex, Mariah Carey. (We can’t fault the man for trying, right? Or can we?) But if he really doesn’t have the bandwidth for more kids, I doubt he has the bandwidth to enter back into another serious relationship either.

On the other hand though, 2022 has been filled with several plot twists already—and it’s just February. Who knows what the future may hold?