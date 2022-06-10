Black Rob is a New York rap legend who will always be synonymous with perhaps the most popular era of hip-hop music, the 90s, and also its most popular label, Bad Boy Records.

Born Robert Ross, Rob died on April 17, 2021, from cardiac arrest. Just a week before, the “Whoa!” rapper was expressing his condolences on the passing of rap icon DMX while in a hospital bed in Atlanta, GA.

Now, the city of New York will ensure that the late rapper will never be forgotten. On Wednesday, June 8, the city honored Rob on what would’ve been his 54th birthday with a street name in his honor, according to Hip Hop DX.

Advertisement

If you’re in the big apple, the street is on the corner of 115th street and 1st Avenue, in Harlem, New York, where Rob grew up. The street will now be called “Robert ‘Black Rob’ Ross Way.”



Many rappers have been honored this year by New York City.



In May, during the grand opening of his coffee shop in Staten Island, legendary Wu-Tang Clan member Ghostface Killah was honored by New York City Mayor Eric Adams and given his own day.

Advertisement

Also in May, Bronx legend Remy Ma was honored on the Bronx Walk of Fame with a street sign named after her.

Fellow Harlem rap legend Big L was also honored with a street name nearly 20 years after he was murdered far too young. His street will be called “Lamont ‘Big L’ Coleman Way” and it will be located on 140th and Lenox Avenue.



Advertisement

Black Rob rose to prominence in the late 90s thanks to his association with Bad Boy Records, arguably the most popular rap label at the time. He appeared on tracks with a variety of musical acts including 112, Total, Faith Evans and Mase.



His debut album, Life Story, was released in September 1999 and was eventually certified platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). His biggest song to date, “Whoa!” was also on his debut album and became a New York City anthem.